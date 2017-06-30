Ethnic Armenian man tries to ram car into crowd outside Paris mosque as “revenge for ISIS attacks” – report

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. French police arrested a man who unsuccessfully tried to ram his vehicle into a crowd outside a Paris mosque.

According to French media, the man is of Armenian origin.

BBC reported that the man has said he wanted to avenge for the ISIS-linked attacks in Paris.

The man was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, local media said.

The man’s 4X4 vehicle got stuck in the barriers outside the mosque, preventing the driver from getting any further. He had fled the scene and was apprehended later. No injuries were reported in the incident.