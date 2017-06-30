Armenia’s delegation led by Vice-Speaker of Parliament departs for Slovakia

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Vice-Speaker of the Parliament, head of Armenia-Slovakia friendship group Eduard Sharmazanov departed for Slovakia on June 29 on two-day visit at the invitation of Speaker of the National Council of Slovakia Andrej Danko, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

MPs Gagik Melikyan and Vardan Bostanjyan are in the delegation.

The Armenian parliamentary delegation is expected to have meetings with Speaker Andrej Danko, Deputy Speaker of the National Council Béla Bugár, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Lukáš Parízek.