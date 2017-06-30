Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 June

President of Artsakh congratulates President Serzh Sargsyan on birthday


YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on June 30 sent a congratulatory letter to Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan on the occasion of his birthday, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“Your excellency, Mr. President,

On behalf of the people and leadership of the Artsakh Republic and myself personally I extend my cordial congratulations to you on your birthday anniversary.

Throughout our lifetime you have been devotedly serving to a sacred mission of founding and developing the independent Armenian statehood, strengthening the defense capabilities of the two Armenian republics and their prosperity, realizing the cherished aspirations of the native people.

I once again congratulate you on your birthday, wish you peace, health and good luck to all your relatives and friends”.



