Erdogan to depart for G20 with 250-person delegation, wanted bodyguards excluded

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will head for Hamburg for the upcoming G20 summit with a 250-person delegation, Deutsche Welle reports.

The delegation includes five ministers and more than 60 security personnel.

The delegation list was recently updated by Ankara – removing the bodyguards of the president who are wanted by the US for their involvement in the Washington D.C. brawl with protesters earlier.

Earlier the Police Chief of Hamburg said if Erdogan’s bodyguards were to act inappropriately, they will be ready to take any measures, including arrest.

The German foreign ministry also weighed in on the matter, notifying Turkey that they don’t wish to see the wanted bodyguards among Erdogan’s delegation.