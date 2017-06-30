Lavrov and Tillerson discuss ‘urgent issues of Russian-American agenda’

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed ‘the urgent issues of the Russian-American agenda’ during the phone conversation which was held at the initiative of the American side on June 29, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, reports TASS.

“On June 29 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson held a phone conversation during which they discussed urgent issues of the Russian-American agenda”, the Ministry’s statement said.

Earlier Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said a meeting between Lavrov and Tillerson is expected to take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit which will be held in Hamburg on July 7-8.