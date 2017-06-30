Turkey’s Erdogan, US President Donald Trump to hold phone talk on June 30
YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump on June 30, Anadolu reports.
During the phone talk the sides will discuss issues of bilateral interest.
