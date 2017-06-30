President Serzh Sargsyan celebrates 63rd birthday

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan celebrates his 63rd birthday.

The editorial board of ARMENPRESS congratulates the President of Armenia on his birthday, wishing good health, new successes and longevity.

Serzh A. Sargsyan was born on June 30, 1954 in the City of Stepanakert, where he completed the secondary school. In 1971, he was admitted to Yerevan State University. During 1972-1974, he served in the USSR armed force. In 1979, he graduated from the Philological Department of Yerevan State University.

Serzh Sargsyan started his career in 1975 at the Electrical Devices Factory, where he worked as a metal turner until 1979.

From 1979 to 1988, Serzh Sargsyan was first a Division Head at the Stepanakert City Communist Party Youth Association Committee, then—second secretary, first secretary, the Stepanakert City Committee Propaganda Division Head, the Nagorno Karabakh Regional Committee Communist Organizations’ Unit Instructor, and Assistant to Genrikh Poghosyan, the First Secretary of the Nagorno Karabakh Regional Committee.

From 1989 to 1993, Serzh Sargsyan led the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Self-Defense Forces Committee.

In 1990, Serzh Sargsyan was elected as a deputy to the Supreme Council of Armenia.

From 1993 to 1995, he was the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia.

From 1995 to 1996, he was the Head of the Republic of Armenia State Security Department and, later, the Minister of National Security.

From 1996 to 1999, he was the Republic of Armenia Minister of Interior and National Security.

In 1999, he was the Republic of Armenia Minister of National Security.

From 1999 to 2000, he was the Chief of Staff of the Republic of Armenia President.

From 1999 to 2007, he was the Secretary of the Republic of Armenia National Security Council led by the President.

From 2000 to 2007, he was the Republic of Armenia Minister of Defense.

On April 4, 2007, Serzh Sargsyan was appointed as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

On June 7, 2007, he was re-appointed as the Prime Minister, taking charge of the Government formed after the National Assembly elections.

Serzh Sargsyan was elected President of the Republic of Armenia in the Presidential elections of February 19, 2008. The inauguration of the President-elect took place on April 9, 2008.

Serzh Sargsyan was re-elected for his second term as President of the Republic of Armenia on February 18, 2013. He was inaugurated and assumed office on April 9, 2013.

Serzh Sargsyan is a member of the Republican Party of Armenia since 2006. From July 2006 to November 2007, he was the Chairman of the Party Council. In November 2007, Serzh Sargsyan was elected as the RPA Chairman.

Serzh Sargsyan is the Chairman of the Yerevan State University Board of Trustees and the Chairman of the Chess Federation of Armenia.

Serzh Sargsyan has been conferred the Hero of Artsakh title, "Golden Eagle" order, the Republic of Armenia orders of the "Battle Cross" of the I rank and "Tigran the Great", other state awards.

Serzh Sargsyan was married in 1983. His wife — Rita Sargsyan, was born in Stepanakert, in a military family. She is a music teacher by profession.

Serzh Sargsyan has two daughters — Anush and Satenik, two granddaughters — Mariam and Rita, three grandsons - Ara, Serzh and Tigran.