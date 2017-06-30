LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 29-06-17

LONDON, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 29 June:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.45% to $1901.50, copper price up by 1.46% to $5925.00, lead price up by 1.14% to $2307.00, nickel price up by 1.63% to $9330.00, tin price up by 2.93% to $19850.00, zinc price up by 0.80% to $2756.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.42% to $59750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.