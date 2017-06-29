Armenian President receives Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development 

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Sewrzh Sargsyan receives on June 29 Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Giorgi Gakharia.

The President of the Republic welcomed the guest highlighting his visit to Armenia and the business forum held in the sidelines of the visit, which, according to the President, will give new impetus to the development of bilateral trade and economic relations.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the interlocutors shared the opinion that the high level partnership in political, economic and humanitarian aspects between Armenia and Georgia during the 25 years of independence, as well as the friendly relations between the two peoples serve as firm grounds for further deepening and enhancing interstate relations.

The Armenian President and the Georgian minister discussed the opportunities of developing bilateral trade and economic relations and implementation of a number of mutually beneficial joint ventures. The sides highlighted mutual assistance for entering to the markets of the 3rd countries and implementation of joint exports. The sides shared the opinion that Armenia and Georgia, being involved in different integration units (Armenia as EEU member state and Georgia as EU associated country) have great potentials to develop partnership also in the sidelines of the mentioned integration units.