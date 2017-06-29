Delegation led by Armenian Defense Minister departs for Brussels

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by the Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan departed for Brussels on June 29 to attend the meeting of the defense ministers of the countries participating in NATO’s Resolute Support Mission (RSM).

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, during the meeting the defense ministers of the NATO member and partner states will discuss the situation in Afghanistan and the future action plan of the mission led by the NATO to ensure stability in Afghanistan.

In the sidelines of the visit the Armenian Defense Minister is scheduled to have meetings with the officials of the NATO, the EU and partner states.