Georgian Minister of Economy presents upcoming road construction works in Lars to his Armenian counterpart

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia and the Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development discussed on June 29 the road construction works at Lars checkpoint. “Armenpress” reports Armenian Minister Suren Karayan told the reporters that his Georgian colleague presented the road construction projects which they will implement in the near future.

“Particularly, he informed that the works will kick off by the construction of a tunnel under the Lars checkpoint, as a result of which our transportations will not depend on climatic changes”, the Minister said.

The Lars checkpoint often causes troubles for Armenian exporters and importers, since it’s often closed in winter months.