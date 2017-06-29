Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 29-06-17

YEREVAN, 29 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 29 June, USD exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 480.69 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.88 drams to 548.66 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 8.14 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 7.72 drams to 623.45 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 13.91 drams to 19287.27 drams. Silver price up by 1.99 drams to 259.33 drams. Platinum price up by 22.85 drams to 14233.63 drams.