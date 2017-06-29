Armenia’s PM hosts Georgian delegation led by Economy Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on June 29 hosted the Georgian delegation led by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Giorgi Gakharia who arrived in Armenia within the frames of ‘Georgia’s business days in Armenia’ forum, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The agreement on holding the forum has been reached between the Armenian and Georgian PMs in February, 2017 during Karen Karapetyan’s official visit to Georgia.

The Armenian PM welcomed the holding of the forum which will boost the bilateral commercial ties and will provide new opportunities for fully utilizing the existing potential. The PM in particular attached importance to promotion of economic and business ties at bilateral and multilateral platforms, as well as within the frames of free economic zones.

In his turn Georgian Minister Giorgi Gakharia said given the high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Georgia, it is necessary to make efforts to intensify the trade-economic cooperation. He presented to the Armenian PM the results of discussions with Armenia’s Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, as well as the agreement reached on June 29.

The two officials exchanged views also on the possibilities to carry out joint tourism projects, strengthen bilateral cultural ties and increase the mutual recognition among the youth.



