Georgian economy minister says commercial turnover growth with Armenia not enough

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Despite the fact that in 2017 the commercial ties between Armenia and Georgia developed and grew significantly, still it isn’t enough, Georgia’s minister of economy and sustainable development Giorgi Gakharia said during the June 29 Armenian-Georgian business forum.

The Georgian minister assured they will do their best for the two countries to have more opportunities for cooperation.

“I would like to express hope that we, the ministers of the two countries will study the opportunities for development of economic cooperation, the level of domestic opportunities and very soon we will be able to say as to what cooperation we will be able to implement in one year. I would like to assure the Georgian and Armenian businessmen who cooperate with third countries that they will have the support of both countries”, he said.