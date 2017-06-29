Jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan to perform in Montreal Int’l Festival

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Jazz pianist Tigran Hamasyan will perform on July 1 in the Maison symphonique as part of the Montreal International Jazz Festival in Canada.

Speaking to Vancouver Sun, Hamasyan talked about his roots, and strong ties with his Armenian heritage.

“It’s really important to know where your roots are,” Tigran Hamasyan said.

“I grew up in Armenia until I was 16,” the 29-year-old continued. “I wish that people were more interested in where they come from so they can understand what to do in their lives. Except for your mother and father, what else is in your genes that you might not know about something that can influence you, that is your path, that you can check out and know about? This is something very important for me”.

Hamasyan will perform material from his new album An Ancient Observer at the Montreal concert.