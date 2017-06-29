Armenian Ambassador visits Silicon Valley in United States

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the United States H.E. Grigor Hovhannisyan visited the Silicon Valley in San Francisco June 23-24, where he had a number of meetings with leading IT companies.

The meetings focused on enhancing cooperation with Armenia in spheres such as artificial intelligence, quantum systems and cyber security, the foreign ministry told ARMENPRESS.

During his visit to Nvidia, the Ambassador was briefed on the company’s modern production, which is mostly related to artificial intelligence and autonomous machines.

In Accenture Liquid Studio, the Armenian Ambassador was briefed on the innovations and peculiarities of their cooperation with the IT sector.

His Excellency Grigor Hovhannisyan also held meetings with several Armenian IT professionals who work in the Silicon Valley, and attended the discussion organized by Synopsys and AGBU.