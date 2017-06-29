‘Steps will be taken to replace our imports from third countries with Armenian-Georgian products’ - Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Georgia have together overcome the experiences of time and history, the most difficult economic and political challenges which predetermined the development of inter-state relations, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan said during the Armenian-Georgian business forum in Yerevan on June 29, reports Armenpress.

“Both me and my Georgian partners discussed that the businessmen of the two countries will be able to use privileged regimes of free economic zones. We will also take steps to replace our imports from third countries with Armenian-Georgian products”, the Armenian Minister said, adding that works must be carried out also in tourism field, especially in developing regional tourism.