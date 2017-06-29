Armenian, Georgian businessmen discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. 120 Armenian and over 40 Georgian organizations are holding plenary sessions, round-table discussions and B2B meetings in Armenia within the frames of Armenian-Georgian business forum launched in Yerevan on June 29, reports Armenpress.

The opening ceremony of the forum was attended by the Ministers, Chairmen of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the two countries, other officials, as well as businessmen.

Martin Sargsyan – Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Armenia, said during the business forum the businessmen will have a chance to discuss cooperation-related issues.

“We will present the opportunities of Syunik free economic zone where our Georgian partners can make investments and enter the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran. We attached importance to bilateral tourism opportunities. In order words, if tourists visit Georgia, we need to develop such a program that they will also visit Armenia and vice versa. At the end of the business forum views must be exchanged on creation of joint enterprises”, Sargsyan said, adding that the two countries can be presented together in the field of food industry at different markets. He said in the field of high technologies Armenia is a little ahead of Georgia and it can help Georgians to develop the field.

Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan welcomed the forum participants, stating that he is very happy to host their Georgian partners in Yerevan. “Armenian and Georgian peoples have friendly ties from ancient times, and we have an experience of mutual relationship, forming economic ties and cooperation”, the Minister said.

Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Giorgi Gakharia expressed hope such meetings will be more frequently held and will be effective. “Today we had a lot of discussions, and we were convinced that there is no political issue between the two countries. We are partners, neighbors and friends. Now we need to invest all our efforts on further intensifying the economic ties”, he said.