Armenia and Georgia discuss opportunities for joint export to third countries

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan on June 29 received the Georgian delegation led by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Giorgi Gakharia, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Karayan welcomed his Georgian counterpart and thanked for visiting Armenia. He said despite the ongoing increase of trade turnover between Armenia and Georgia, the growth rates do not satisfy, and there is huge potential which is still not utilized. Suren Karayan proposed to discuss and develop programs on joint export to third countries taking into account the existing privileged markets for Armenia and Georgia.

The Georgian Minister thanked for the warm reception and stated that it is necessary to make efforts to strengthen commercial ties given the absence of any political controversy.

During the meeting agreement was reached to form a working group which will deal with issues of Armenian and Georgian businessmen with the goal to solve them.

The Armenian and Georgian Ministers discussed the activity of free economic zones in Armenia and Georgia. Suren Karayan informed his Georgian partner that the construction works of Syunik economic zone are already launched and he invited the Georgian business to carry out activity in the economic zone bordering Iran. Minister Giorgi Gakharia said they will deliver this message to their businessmen.

The two officials also discussed tourism field. The development prospects of bilateral tourism and the implementation of joint regional tourism programs were touched upon at the meeting.