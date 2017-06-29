Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s parliament visits patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Bekchyan
YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s parliament Selina Doğan (Republican People’s Party) visited patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan in the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, reports Armenpress.
“I congratulated newly-elected locum tenens Archbishop Garegin Bekchian by visiting him. We had discussions on agenda developments. I wish the election of patriarch to be good for our country and the community”, Selina Doğan writes on Facebook.
- 13:05 Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s parliament visits patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Bekchyan
- 12:56 Armenia’s FM hosts Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan
- 12:42 “Aliyev is persistently ignoring his commitments” – Armenian deputy FM
- 12:34 Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement expected to be signed in autumn
- 12:25 Locum tenens Bekchyan to represent Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarchate in talks with Turkish authorities
- 12:12 PM decisive in implementing gov. action plan
- 12:09 Armenia to continue improving foreign policy environment, without illusions – says President
- 12:02 Ensuring transparency to be the most important criteria of Government’s activity – President Sargsyan
- 11:42 Deputy FM Kocharyan comments on EU Delegation chief’s statement
- 11:33 Experts of Food and Agriculture Organization of UN arrive in Armenia
- 11:30 Mild earthquake detected at Armenia-Turkey border
- 11:28 ‘Government’s staff led by PM Karapetyan enjoys my complete trust’, says President Sargsyan
- 11:12 EU provided 27.5 million Euros to Armenia’s state budget in 2016
- 11:11 Government session kicks off led by President Serzh Sargsyan
- 10:58 Armenia, Artsakh commemorate over 800 MIA paramilitary of Artsakh War
- 10:19 Opera singer Davit Varzhapetyan seeks to create bridge between Armenia and Canada’s Armenian community
- 09:34 Armenia-Italy firm political ties, growing trade, developing tourism – Ambassador Victoria Baghdasaryan’s interview
- 09:20 7000 children attend 291 inclusive schools in Armenia
- 09:05 European Stocks - 28-06-17
- 09:03 US stocks up - 28-06-17
- 09:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-06-17
- 08:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 28-06-17
- 08:55 Oil Prices up - 28-06-17
- 06.28-21:31 US Embassy organizes jazz concerts in different regions of Armenia
- 06.28-19:29 Putin submits agreement on joint Armenian-Russian military unit to State Duma for ratification
- 06.28-18:08 Azerbaijan will have no other option but recognize independence of Artsakh – Sharmazanov
- 06.28-17:48 Asian Stocks - 28-06-17
- 06.28-17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-06-17
- 06.28-17:37 Azerbaijani media outlets report on one soldier’s death
- 06.28-17:05 Iranian Parliament Speaker says Israel’s involvement in Nagorno Karabakh conflict will have adverse results
- 06.28-16:25 Armenia’s Government fully meets standards for elimination of trafficking – US State Department’s report
- 06.28-16:22 Damascus-Yerevan-Damascus flights launched
- 06.28-16:12 President Sargsyan visits Reebok Sports Club and IPSC consulting company in Yerevan
- 06.28-16:10 Land prices to be lowered for renewable energy production sites
- 06.28-16:09 President Sargsyan signs bills into law
11:01, 06.23.2017
Viewed 2768 times Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan named world weightlifting champion in Tokyo
20:17, 06.22.2017
Viewed 2625 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan to answer questions of fans LIVE
16:11, 06.24.2017
Viewed 2556 times Baku fails “Formula -1” and “Formula-2” races – crashes, complaints from drivers
09:55, 06.26.2017
Viewed 2110 times Hovhannes Tumanyan’s “Barekendan” translated into Hindi, numerous works await publication
17:29, 06.24.2017
Viewed 2066 times Defense Minister of Armenia highlights ruling out corruption cases during conscript