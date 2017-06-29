Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s parliament visits patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Bekchyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Turkey’s parliament Selina Doğan (Republican People’s Party) visited patriarchal locum tenens Archbishop Garegin Bekchyan in the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul, reports Armenpress.

“I congratulated newly-elected locum tenens Archbishop Garegin Bekchian by visiting him. We had discussions on agenda developments. I wish the election of patriarch to be good for our country and the community”, Selina Doğan writes on Facebook.