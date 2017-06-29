Armenia’s FM hosts Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on June 29 hosted the Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Motome Takisawa, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guest in Armenia, FM Nalbandian said since the establishment of diplomatic relations 25 years before the Armenian-Japanese relations have steadily developed, have been expanded with new spheres and new content. The Minister added that the establishment of embassies in Tokyo and Yerevan gave new impetus to the cooperation.

In his turn the Japanese official thanked for the reception and said the Japanese authorities highly appreciate the friendly relations with Armenia which shares democracy, human rights and rule of law values, and they plan to expand those ties.

The sides discussed in-detail issues relating to deepening the bilateral cooperation.

Both officials stated that the high-level mutual visits, consultations between the Ministries, the cooperation within the frames of international structures play key role in strengthening and deepening the relations.

They also attached importance to the Armenian-Japanese inter-parliamentary productive partnership.

During the meeting FM Nalbandian expressed gratitude to Japan for continuous assistance provided to Armenia since independence.

They also attached importance to strengthening the legal framework in commercial cooperation sphere, as well as the possibility to facilitate visa regime.

Minister Edward Nalbandian presented the efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs aimed at peacefully settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and expressed satisfaction over Japan’s balanced stance on this issue.

The contemporary regional and international affairs were also discussed at the meeting.



