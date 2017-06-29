“Aliyev is persistently ignoring his commitments” – Armenian deputy FM

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. An appropriate environment must exist for the negotiations process of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, without which no progress in talks can happen, Armenia’s deputy FM Shavarsh Kocharyan said at a press briefing in the parliament.

“It’s no coincidence that we were talking about this very thing in Vienna, because how is it possible to advance around a negotiations table when they are shooting and making provocations. It’s no coincidence that it is always voiced that Azerbaijan has failed to implements its commitments which it assumed in St. Petersburg and Vienna”, he said.

The deputy FM noted that the problem isn’t in bringing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the negotiations table, but rather that he implements his commitments.

“The problem is that he is persistently ignoring his commitments, acting against the calls and urges of the mediators. This also makes the mediators to make assessments towards that country”, Kocharyan said.