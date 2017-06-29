Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement expected to be signed in autumn

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement between Armenia and the European Union is expected to be signed in autumn, 2017, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said during the parliamentary standing committees’ discussion of the 2016 state budget performance report on June 29, report Armenpress.

“I can state that the document has been initialed, and it is expected to sign it in autumn. We will talk about results next year”, he said in response to ‘Tsarukyan’ faction secretary Vahe Enfiajyan’s question.

In his turn Vahe Enfiajyan reminded that there are concerns that the agreement may not be signed since in 2013 Armenia didn’t sign the Association agreement after the long-lasting talks with the EU.

Shavarsh Kocharyan said he understands the concern of MPs. “I understand your concern, but let’s wait, the signing is planned for autumn”.

