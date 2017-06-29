PM decisive in implementing gov. action plan

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan reassured at today’s Cabinet meeting, which was chaired by the President, that the government will implement its action plan, which was approved by the Parliament, entirely.

The PM thanked the President for visiting the Government. “I would like to reassure that the program which has been designed by our team will be implemented. We understand what expectations the public has, we expect and understand that it isn’t going to be easy, but we are decisive that we will realize our program”, the PM said.

The President wished the PM and his Cabinet good luck.