Armenia to continue improving foreign policy environment, without illusions – says President

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will continue to consistently work at the direction of improving its foreign policy environment, President Serzh Sargsyan said at the Cabinet meeting, adding that however we shouldn’t have illusions.

“We must work proceeding from the assumption that no positive change is currently happening in the relations with our unfriendly neighbors. Lately the saying which is attributed to the Chinese is often heard, according to which it is a curse to wish someone a period of change, I think it is really difficult to live in these times, but also interesting”, the president said, adding he expects from the Cabinet to implement the government programs and solve the issues faced.

“We must immerse into these works. I believe that Karen Karpetyan’s Cabinet is able to do this completely. Creative attitudes out of stereotypes are necessary, and our people have trusted you with finding and implementing these. Let’s continue to work with enthusiasm”, he said.