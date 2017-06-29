Ensuring transparency to be the most important criteria of Government’s activity – President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. During the Government session on June 29 President Serzh Sargsyan said that the most important criteria of the government’s activity will be ensuring transparency, reports Armenpress.

Serzh Sargsyan said he has presented in-detail his vision on the country’s development, short-term, medium-term and long-term problems during his May 18 message addressed to the Parliament and the people.

“We together have set up a number of important targets which are reflected in the government’s action plan. We must be demanding and not satisfied with what has been achieved, otherwise, we will not move forward. Moreover, at the moment we are in a transition period for reforming the Constitution, and this means that we need to make numerous legislative changes by the end of mid-April 2018. In order to carry out this work we must act purposefully and closely combine the steps of the Government and the Parliament”, the President said.

Thereafter, he briefly presented on how the government’s action plan must be implemented and added that transparency will be one of the most important criteria of the activity. “Each of you must personally set criteria and serve as an example for others. The progress of the field trusted on you, as well as our entire progress depend on you. You should define the dynamism and pace of that progress. In this sense we can draw certain conclusions from the past experience”, he added.

According to the President, achievements were recorded in case of those reforms which were consistently explained to the public in-detail, no matter how they were painful, the public understood its importance and accepted them thanks to such work. “Perhaps reluctantly from the very start, but they have been accepted. The government members must never be embarrassed to present their activity to the public and explain it to them. At the moment we have to carry out such an important work, the implementation of community consolidation program. We need to consistently explain the necessity of this reform, the need to correctly distribute and effectively manage our scarce resources”, Sargsyan said, adding that transparency is not an end in itself.

He said the major goal of it is the elimination of corruption and sponsorship: the state procurement system must be completely under control for the Parliament and the public. Serzh Sargsyan added that now new and quite influential anti-corruption measures are being installed, and they should be combined with the purposeful work.