Deputy FM Kocharyan comments on EU Delegation chief’s statement

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan commented on the recent statement of Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, over the reforms of Armenia’s electoral system and engagement of civil society representatives in the Central Electoral Commission’s staff, reports Armenpress.

During the parliamentary standing committees’ discussion on 2016 state budget performance report, the Deputy FM said reforms have been carried out in Armenia’s electoral system, but this doesn’t mean that everything is good. “The reactions over it were a bit more, but any proposal that derives from our interests must be discussed”, he said in response to MP Mane Tandilyan’s question.

Asked how he reacts to Świtalski’s statement that the public sector must be actively engaged in the CEC staff, the Deputy Minister stated: “It’s difficult to imagine how the public sector will appear there. Yes, it must be engaged, but for having control powers, but if the talk is about the Electoral Commission, this is problematic”.