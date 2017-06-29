Experts of Food and Agriculture Organization of UN arrive in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. With the purpose of ensuring food safety, the Armenian government’s action plan includes designing a risk evaluation model for food safety until 2017 yearend, and in 2018-2021 introduce it and use risk management mechanisms, the state service for food safety (SSFS) told ARMENPRESS.

The SSFS has applied to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FOA) for cooperation and technical support by highlighting the experience and expertise capacity of the organization.

The cooperation is expected to improve Armenia’s risk evaluation capabilities in food safety.

At the invitation of the SSFS, the delegation of FOA, led by Mary Kenny has arrived in Armenia.

As a first step of assistance, a workshop was organized on June 28 on strengthening food safety capabilities.

“This mission has great significance in terms of passing to a new qualitative phase in food safety and ensuring the development of the sector”, SSFS chief Ishkhan Karapetyan said in his opening remarks.

FOA expert Jean Charles Leblanc presented the modern measures and international experience of food control and risk analysis, principles of risk assessment and methods of using the results.

A two-year technical assistance and capacity development program is scheduled to be designed after the workshop.