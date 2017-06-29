Mild earthquake detected at Armenia-Turkey border

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The Seismic Protection Service of Armenia detected a 3,1 magnitude earthquake at 10:42 local time on June 29.

The location of the quake was 15km north from Aragatsavan village, in the Armenia-Turkey border.

The earthquake struck a 4 magnitudes in the epicenter.

It was felt in Armenia’s Aragatsavan village by 3-4 magnitude.