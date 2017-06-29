‘Government’s staff led by PM Karapetyan enjoys my complete trust’, says President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. During the Government session on June 29, President Serzh Sargsyan announced that the current staff of the Government led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan enjoys his and entire political team’s complete trust, reports Armenpress.

“By the approval of the Government’s action plan we can announce launch of new stage of executive power. Our task is to hold this stage effectively and without shocks as much as possible. During the past elections the RPA received the necessary trust vote in order to continue its work. Our mandate was enough for forming a government only by the RPA forces, however, we decided to continue the previously formed cooperation with our ARF partners”, the President said.

A government has formed in May, which, according to the President, is capable of solving all tasks. “Now we will continue jointly and consistently implement the outlined programs. The team will act jointly both in the executive, legislative and in local self-governance. The current staff of the Government led by Prime Minister Karapetyan enjoys my complete trust and that of the entire political team. At the same time I want to note that I as the President of Armenia and Head of the RPA, as well as you all do not have prejudices for sure, we are ready to work with all constructive forces within the frames of executive and legislative powers, in local self-governance and even outside the abovementioned structures”, Serzh Sargsyan added.

President Sargsyan said their only precondition for such cooperation is the maintenance of norms of politeness and goodwill. He added that they don’t consider criticism as a violation of the abovementioned norms, especially when it is constructive and aims to improve the situation.

The President’s visit to the Government is connected with the approval of the government action plan in the Parliament.