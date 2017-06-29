Armenian lawmaker says Azerbaijan, Turkey main threats to regional security

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenbia, the Head of Armenia-Czech Republic Friendship Group Eduard Sharmazanov, comprised of MPs Gagik Melikyan and Vardan Bostanjyan within the framework of the visit to the Czech Republic met with Roman Vana, the Chair of the Committee on Security of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, during the meeting the sides highlighted the expansion and deepening of the inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and at the level of cooperation in the international structures and parliamentary committees.

The parties touched upon the overcoming of the challenges facing the mankind, including the necessity of fighting against terrorism with joint efforts. The interlocutors emphasized the peaceful settlement of the conflicts.

With regards to the regional problems, the Deputy Speaker of the Armenian parliament underlined: “Armenia always campaigns peace and stability in the region, meanwhile Turkey and Azerbaijan are the main threat of the regional security.” In this context Sharmazanov talked about Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy and the terrorist attacks regularly being committed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh people, and its vivid evidence was the April four-day war and continuously repeated subversive actions. He documented that the whole responsibility of the human losses lies on Azerbaijan’s leadership.

“Turkey has supported and supports Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy, which is inadmissible. The international community should be careful and should condemn any attempt of the regional destabilization,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Czech Republic Tigran Seyranyan also attended the meeting.