EU provided 27.5 million Euros to Armenia’s state budget in 2016

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. The European Union has provided 27.5 million Euros to Armenia’s state budget in 2016, Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan said during the discussion of the 2016 state budget performance report at the session of parliamentary standing committees, reports Armenpress. “Currently the EU is Armenia’s political and trade partner: in this sense 2016 was a very busy year. During that period active talks were held over Armenia-EU framework agreement, several rounds of talks have already been held”, the Deputy FM said.

He said within the year numerous important bilateral official meetings were held as a result of which a number of key achievements have been recorded, for instance, the EU has provided 7 million Eurosin 2016 for reforms of electoral processes.

The Deputy Minister attached importance to the fact that bilateral talks on aviation area launched at the beginning of 2017.