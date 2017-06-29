Armenia, Artsakh commemorate over 800 MIA paramilitary of Artsakh War

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. On June 29, Armenia and Artsakh commemorate the paramilitary troops of Artsakh War who are missing in action.

Viktor Kocharyan, chairman of the state commission of POWs, hostages and missing people affairs told ARMENPRESS more than 600 people are considered missing in action from Nagorno Karabakh during the War, however this number isn’t final.

“We are also working to clarify the number of Shahumyan locals, because they mostly moved to Russia”, he said.

According to Viktor Kocharyan, the works aimed at finding and returning the missing don’t give any result.

“As always, Azerbaijan doesn’t establish direct contact with us, and works in this direction are rather hard. Whatever is possible, is done with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross”, he said.

Material, moral and psychological assistance is provided to the families of the missing paramilitary troops in Artsakh.

Armen Kaprielyan, head of the task force of Armenia’s commission on prisoners, hostages and missing people told ARMENPRESS that more than 200 people are considered missing in Armenia as result of the Artsakh War.

“We’ve had some successes in numerous international platforms in the direction of finding and returning the missing people as result of the Karabakh conflict. However, the Azerbaijani side must be involved in this process. We are using all possible international platforms for achieving success”, he said.

Kaprielyan mentioned that the families of the missing paramilitary troops are provide with aid, ranging from free medical assistance, different social packages, privileges and financial assistance

On June 29, the Day of Missing Paramilitary Troops, several events will be held in Armenia and Artsakh.

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan will lay a wreath at the memorial cross-stone in the country, while officials in Armenia will visit the Yerablur military pantheon.