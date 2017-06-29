Opera singer Davit Varzhapetyan seeks to create bridge between Armenia and Canada’s Armenian community

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Canada-based Opera singer Davit Varzhapetyan, the artistic director of Opera Belcanto Theater has arrived in Armenia.

Mr. Varzhapetyan seeks to create a cultural bridge between Armenia and Canada’s Armenian community, and therefore organizes joint events.

How did you become interested in Opera art?

When I was 4 years old, my mother took me to the Armenian Church of Istanbul, where I began to sing. I liked almost all church songs, I was especially impressed by Komitas. Later we immigrated to Lebanon to avoid Turkish oppressions. There, I was singing in different choirs, participating in festival, and I was noticed and offered to study in Germany.

One time Gohar Gasparyan visited Beirut – and we had organized a big and beautiful events on this occasion. After listening me sing, she said: “I want you to come to Armenia and study with me”. I forgot all other offers and I agreed to come to Armenia.

In one of your interviews you mentioned that you want to present the best voices of Armenia in Canada. In your opinion, who are the best performers of our country?

I thought about this for the first time in 2010. Later on, I was introduced to young opera singers Hovhannes Ayvazyan and Davit Babayants, whom I liked and began to work with them. I invited the guys to Canada, they were introduced to the local Armenian community and took part in different concerts.

I always try to maintain contact with my country and I find it mu duty to present the local singers and artists abroad. A long time ago, when the Komitas musical union was established in Canada, I felt obliged towards Armenia and I wanted to create a bridge between Armenia and Canada’s Armenian community and during that time we invited numerous dance groups, singers, musicians and performers to Canada.

The full interview is available in Armenian.