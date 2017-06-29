LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-06-17
LONDON, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 June:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.12% to $1893.00, copper price up by 0.48% to $5840.00, lead price up by 0.53% to $2281.00, nickel price up by 0.66% to $9180.00, tin price up by 0.18% to $19285.00, zinc price up by 0.05% to $2734.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 0.85% to $59500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
