US Embassy organizes jazz concerts in different regions of Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the USA “American tour” initiative kicks off. It will last 2 weeks and is aimed at displaying the Armenian-American cooperation.

This is the second year that the residents of different regions of Armenia will have an opportunity to enjoy jazz concerts, American films in the sidelines of a cultural project initiated by the US Embassy in Armenia.

Yerevan, Gyumri, Ijevan, Meghri, Kapan, Goris and Sisian – the “American tour” has selected these stops for concerts, where the State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia will give concerts. By the invitation of the US Embassy American talented jazz musician Michael Mayo has arrived in Armenia.

US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills gave a welcoming speech, stating that the Armenian-US friendly relations are firm and durable and during this tour our cooperation will be presented to the people.

“We implement a number of joint cultural projects. The aim is to show the cultural similarities of Armenia and the USA, which is emphasized by this project. We have focused on jazz music – this American musical culture loved in both Armenia and USA and I think it’s wonderful that this young musician Michael Mayo is in Armenia who has an opportunity to sing with the State Jazz Orchestra of Armenia. In this way very good relations are established”, Mills said.

This is Michael Mayo’s first visit to Armenia but he has already managed to be impressed by what he saw.

“I was born and raised in California and I had Armenian friends there. For that reason I have been interested in coming here to see what this country looks like”, the musician said.

The musical tour will kick off on July 1.