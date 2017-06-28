Azerbaijan will have no other option but recognize independence of Artsakh – Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov met with the Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Miluše Horskáhe on June 28 in the sidelines of the visit of the Armenian parliamentary delegation to the Czech Republic. As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, Ambassador of Armenia to the Czech Republic Tigran Seyranyan was also present at the meeting.

Issues related to the stable development of parliamentary relations and activation of mutual visits by the parliamentary delegations were discussed at the meeting. Eduard Sharmazanov particularly highlighted the role of Miluše Horskáhe in the development of Armenian-Czech relations and particularly inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing high level of inter-parliamentary relations, the members of the delegation highlighted the role of the parliamentary friendship groups in the development of bilateral relations. The sides also referred to the necessity of coordinated and mutually beneficial cooperation of the delegations of both countries in international institutions.

Sharmazanov introduced the process of the legal amendments in Armenia following the Constitutional reforms, noting that Armenia has chosen the path of institutional reforms.

Referring to regional developments the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia stated that Armenia advocates exclusively peaceful solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group and based on the 3 key principles.

“The civilized disintegration of the Czech Republic and Slovakia and the declaration of the two independent states at the beginning of the 90s could be a good precedent also for the former subjects of the USSR, but Azerbaijan, refusing the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination, imposed a war on the freedom-loving people of Artsakh”, Sharmazanov said.

The Deputy Speaker of the Armenian parliament expressed conviction that sooner or later Azerbaijan will have to recognize the independence of Artsakh. “There is no alternative to the independence of Artsakh”, he stated.