Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-06-17
YEREVAN, 28 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 480.44 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.04 drams to 545.78 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 8.07 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.35 drams to 615.73 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 64.42 drams to 19301.18 drams. Silver price up by 1.98 drams to 257.34 drams. Platinum price down by 32.38 drams to 14210.78 drams.
