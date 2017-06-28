Azerbaijani media outlets report on one soldier’s death
YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani media outlets report that an Azerbaijani soldier died on June 25 in Aghdam region of Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, “Armenpress” reports meydan.tv informs.
According to the media reports, the name of the dead soldier is Babayev İlkin Oqtay oğlu.
- 17:48 Asian Stocks - 28-06-17
- 17:46 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-06-17
- 17:37 Azerbaijani media outlets report on one soldier’s death
- 17:05 Iranian Parliament Speaker says Israel’s involvement in Nagorno Karabakh conflict will have adverse results
- 16:25 Armenia’s Government fully meets standards for elimination of trafficking – US State Department’s report
- 16:22 Damascus-Yerevan-Damascus flights launched
- 16:12 President Sargsyan visits Reebok Sports Club and IPSC consulting company in Yerevan
- 16:10 Land prices to be lowered for renewable energy production sites
- 16:09 President Sargsyan signs bills into law
- 15:49 Armenian-Russian cooperation expands in emergency situations response field
- 15:34 Azerbaijani side lost 8 soldiers in past 10 days, says Armenia’s Defense Minister
- 15:14 Prosecutor General vows harsh legal consequences for any corruption manifestations within his system
- 15:13 Archbishop Ateshyan stripped of power as patriarchal vicar by Spiritual Council of Istanbul Patriarchate
- 15:12 Armenia and Artsakh are inseparable part of European civilization – senior lawmaker
- 14:46 ICRC, Armenian Red Cross Society and emergency situations ministry sign cooperation deal aiming at increased protection of bordering communities
- 14:44 Armenia to facilitate visa regime for countries considered as tourism targeted markets
- 14:42 Armenia to strengthen investors’ protection institute
- 14:10 Armenia provides loan privileges for development of renewable energy field
- 14:05 Rogue Wikipedia subjected to liability by Armenia’s economic competition watchdog
- 13:31 Charles Aznavour, 93, to perform live in Beirut and Paris
- 13:27 IDeA supports restoration of Upper Mosque in Shushi
- 13:03 Pedro Agramunt removed from EPP political group at PACE
- 12:53 ‘Azerbaijan Employs Four Lobbying and PR firms’ - Harut Sassounian publishes article
- 12:30 National Security Council didn’t discuss deploying troops to Syria – Armenia’s def. minister
- 12:29 Energy field one of cornerstones of Armenian-German cooperation - Ambassador
- 12:19 European Investment Bank interested in Armenia’s energy sector programs
- 12:15 Armenian defense minister views supply of any armaments from any country to Azerbaijan strictly negatively
- 12:07 Large-scale war to cause irreparable damages to Azerbaijan’s economy, says Armenian Defense Minister
- 11:42 How it all began in Rome: Serena Williams on love story with Alexis Ohanian
- 11:31 President’s staff spent 663 million AMD for business trips in 2016
- 11:31 We need to jointly fight against Turkish denialism: Armenia’s Sharmazanov to Czech MPs
- 11:28 Defense Minister attaches importance to public support for fair holding of summer draft
- 11:16 Justice ministry reports savings in procurement process
- 11:07 President’s Staff spending decreases by nearly 5%
- 11:01 Filipinos interested in Armenia: Increase of number of tourists expected in summer
11:01, 06.23.2017
Viewed 2682 times Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan named world weightlifting champion in Tokyo
20:17, 06.22.2017
Viewed 2546 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan to answer questions of fans LIVE
16:11, 06.24.2017
Viewed 2476 times Baku fails “Formula -1” and “Formula-2” races – crashes, complaints from drivers
09:55, 06.26.2017
Viewed 2007 times Hovhannes Tumanyan’s “Barekendan” translated into Hindi, numerous works await publication
17:29, 06.24.2017
Viewed 1987 times Defense Minister of Armenia highlights ruling out corruption cases during conscript