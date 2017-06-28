Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 June

Azerbaijani media outlets report on one soldier’s death


YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani media outlets report that an Azerbaijani soldier died on June 25 in Aghdam region of Artsakh-Azerbaijan border, “Armenpress” reports meydan.tv informs.

According to the media reports, the name of the dead soldier is Babayev İlkin Oqtay oğlu.



