Iranian Parliament Speaker says Israel’s involvement in Nagorno Karabakh conflict will have adverse results
17:05, 28 June, 2017
YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Israel’s involvement in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict will have negative consequences, Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said in a meeting with Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan in Seoul, Mehr news agency reported.
Ali Larijani said the issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan need to be settled without outside interference.
Larijani said Iran is ready to expand cooperation with Armenia in the fields of energy, transit and transport, calling for a faster implementation of agreements between the two sides on power plant and power line construction.
