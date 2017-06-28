Armenia’s Government fully meets standards for elimination of trafficking – US State Department’s report

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia fully meets the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking, according to ‘Trafficking in Persons Report 2017’ published by the US Department of State, reports Armenpress.

“The government continued to demonstrate serious and sustained efforts during the reporting period, by identifying more victims, adopting a national action plan, and establishing and allocating funds for a compensation fund for trafficking victims”, stated in the report.

According to the report, the government identified 22 victims, compared to nine in 2015. Nineteen were subjected to forced labor and three to sex trafficking.

The report says the government increased trafficking prevention efforts. The government developed and adopted the 2016-2018 national action plan (NAP), in cooperation with all major government agencies, NGOs, and international organizations. Police held awareness-raising discussion at schools, and the Ministry of Diaspora distributed informative materials. The Ministry of Education together with the Ministry of Health conducted awareness raising campaigns for students and teachers. The Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs financed several awareness campaigns targeting vulnerable populations.

In the recommendations part for Armenia, the State Department says it’s necessary to work with Russian authorities to identify Armenian forced labor victims and prosecute labor traffickers, as well as to work with NGOs to find ways to identify and assist Armenian victims in Turkey and reintegrate victims.