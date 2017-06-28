Damascus-Yerevan-Damascus flights launched

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The official opening ceremony of Damascus-Yerevan-Damascus route was held on June 28 in Armenia’s Zvartnots international airport, press service of the General Department of Civil Aviation told Armenpress.

The opening ceremony was attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Syria Arshak Poladyan, Chargé d'Affaires of the Syrian Embassy in Armenia Essam Nayyal, as well as a number of other honorary guests.

The General Department of Civil Aviation has provided a permission to the Cham Wings Airlines to operate flights en route Damascus-Yerevan-Damascus. The flights will be carried out once a week, every Wednesday.