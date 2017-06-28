President Sargsyan signs bills into law

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed a number of bills into laws on June 28.

The bills, which were adopted by the parliament earlier include bills on the corruption prevention committee, amending the law on public service, amending the law on legal acts, amending the law on tactical-intelligence activities, amending the law on the criminal code, the criminal judicial code and others, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.