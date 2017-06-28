Armenian-Russian cooperation expands in emergency situations response field

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan held a meeting with Major General Andranik Makaryan, commander of the unified Armenian-Russian troops and Colonel Vladimir Yelkanov, commander of the 102nd Russian military base of Armenia.

The sides discussed partnership of the 102nd base and the ministry at times of emergency situations, as well as issues related to the elimination of consequences of natural disasters and emergency situations.

The sides reached an initial agreement on designing the joint plan on “eliminating and preventing emergency situations”.