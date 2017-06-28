Azerbaijani side lost 8 soldiers in past 10 days, says Armenia’s Defense Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. According to confirmed data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered at least 8 losses in the past 10 days, Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan told reporters on June 28, reports Armenpress.

However, he said the number of unconfirmed casualties is much more.

“By saying unconfirmed we mean that we know that the punitive action has been carried out effectively and we recorded success but we don’t have respective evidence. According to our data, none of the 8 killed soldiers are buried. There are no reports about them in Azerbaijani media”, the Defense Minister said.