Prosecutor General vows harsh legal consequences for any corruption manifestations within his system


YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prosecutor General Arthur Davtyan assures that any corruption manifestations in the prosecuting system will have strict legal consequences.

At a press briefing in the parliament, Mr. Davtyan stressed that this is proved by the fact that just recently a prosecutor has been arrested for bribery under his mediation.

“If any such thing is revealed, the attitude in such situation will be severely strict”, he said.

He added that they have relevant supervision mechanisms and are able to discover any violations of the prosecutors even without reports.



