Armenia and Artsakh are inseparable part of European civilization – senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by the Deputy Speakerof the National Assembly of Armenia, the Head of Armenia-Czech Republic Friendship Group Eduard Sharmazanov, comprised of the MPs Gagik Melikyan and Vardan Bostanjyan, within the framework of the visit to the Czech Republic met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Lukáš Kaucký. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the Czech Republic Tigran Seyranyan also attended the meeting.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia, positively assessing the development dynamics of the Armenian-Czech relations, the sides highlighted the further development of bilateral relations. The interlocutors touched upon the necessity of continuity of Armenia-EU political dialogue. The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia documented that Armenia is resolute with the European colleagues in expanding and deepening of institutional reform process aimed at democracy, continuous strengthening of human rights and rule of law.

Touching upon the regional problems, the Deputy Speaker of the parliament of Armenia noted that Turkey continues its denial policy, keeps closed the border with Armenia and supports Azerbaijan’s terrorist actions.

“Unlike Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Artsakh people build democratic country. Both Armenia and Artsakh are the full bearers of the system of European values and civilization,” Sharmazanov underlined.

In this context the sides considered inadmissible the military rhetoric and the military solution of the problem.

Lukáš Kaucký positively appreciated the process of democratic reforms in Armenia and underlined that as an EU member state the Czech Republic is ready to support the continuity of democratic reforms in Armenia. The Deputy Foreign Minister highly assessed the decision of adopting the Resolution on Recognition and Condemnation of the Armenian Genocide by the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic on April 25, 2017.