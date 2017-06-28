ICRC, Armenian Red Cross Society and emergency situations ministry sign cooperation deal aiming at increased protection of bordering communities

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations, the Armenian Red Cross Society and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Armenia delegation signed on June 28 the “2017-2018 Cooperation Program in developing rescue service capabilities of civil defense in Armenia’s Tavush province”. The trilateral agreement was signed by minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan, ICRC delegation head Caroline Douilliez and president of the Armenian Red Cross Society Mkhitar Mnatsakanyan.

The purpose of the program is to increase the protection and readiness of the population of bordering communities.

Under the program, it is planned to carry out first-aid trainings in bordering communities in the ministry’s local offices, and also carry out trainings with the staff of kindergartens and schools of the communities.