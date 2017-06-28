Armenia to facilitate visa regime for countries considered as tourism targeted markets

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Economic Development and Investments is going to carry out a multi-vector policy aimed at increasing Armenia’s recognition, diversifying tourism result, ensuring competition, as well as effectively using tourism attractions, Minister Suren Karayan told Armenpress.

He said in terms of tourism development the main goal of Armenian Government’s initiatives is to reach the number of tourist visits to 3 million annually.

“On the one hand, works will be carried out to improve the legal field regulating the sector, and on the other hand, steps will be taken aimed at developing tourism infrastructures, implementing concrete programs and increasing the country’s recognition. New qualitative requirements for tourism services will be set, as well as their assurance mechanisms will be installed. The traditional events will continue receiving state assistance. We attach special importance to implementation of initiatives such as ‘Pilgrimage to first Christian country’ strategy, Ecotourism development and etc”, he said.

The Minister said still works need to be done for citizens of countries being considered as targeted markets, such as granting visa-free regime of Armenia or facilitating this process.