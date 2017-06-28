Armenia to strengthen investors’ protection institute

YEREVAN, JUNE 28, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Economic Development and Investments will make great efforts to strengthen investors’ protection and guarantee provision institutions, Minister Suren Karayan told Armenpress, adding that large-scale joint works are expected on this path.

“The base for economic progress and sustainable economic development is the attraction of investments. I would like to mention a number of main directions through which we will achieve our goals in the field. The package of policies to attract investments will be identified with its targeted nature. We will try to switch from common strategy to implementing sectoral strategies. The package is quite broad, including the system of effective and targeted privileges, direct work with supranational organizations, increase of country’s recognition and etc. I consider as a significant factor the further capacity development of the Development Foundation of Armenia as a basic structure on forming investment packages, promoting them, working with investors, providing post-investment services”, he said.

The Minister stated that the Government sees the economy’s qualitative progress through innovation and technological development, and assured that in the context of investment policy, the investment programs on creative and innovative business development and technological upgrading programs will be under the spotlight of the Government.